FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Seed Extract

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An exact quantity of extract produced through an exacting extraction process.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Seeds
7
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

