FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Petrified Orb

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A sphere of fossilized wood sanded to exacting specifications.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
White Ash Log
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Petrified Log
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

