FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Moonbeam Silk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Soft. Shiny. Specific.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Floss Boll
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Cotton
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

