Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oddly Specific Glass

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This pane is “see-through, but not see-through,” precisely as ordered.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Refined Natron
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Quartz
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
7
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Dragonsung Tools Relic Guide - How to Unlock Skysteel Upgrade
Shikhu
After 25 Hours, My Disappointment in Soul Hackers 2 Only Grows
Michael Higham
Best Ground Pals in Palworld - Ground Pal Tier List
placeholder
Jezartroz