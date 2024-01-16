Destiny 2
Oddly Specific Gemstone

A jewel cut and polished to perfection─or arbitrary preference. One of the two.

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Tuff Whetstone
7
Item Icon
Oddly Specific Uncut Gemstone
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
