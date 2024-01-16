Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oddly Delicate Shark Oil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The treatment to which the shark was subjected to extract its oil was anything but delicate.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Oddly Delicate Hammerhead Shark
3
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Artisanal Skybuilders' Spring Water
3
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Artisanal Skybuilders' Ice Stalagmite
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Water Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

