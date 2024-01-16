Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Obsolete Android's Trousers of Striking
Legs - Item Level 520
Item Details
441
Magic Defense
441
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+200
Vitality
+208
Critical Hit
+137
Determination
+196
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
