Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Obsolete Android's Trousers of Striking

Item Details

441

441

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Pays Tribute to Belts, Changes Shown in Endwalker Patch 6.0 Notes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Botanist Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams