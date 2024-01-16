Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Obsidian

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A sharp, glossy volcanic stone often used in the manufacture of weapons and jewelry.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Skysteel Tools +1 Guide - Oddly Specific Items List & Locations
Shikhu
FFXIV Miner Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Grounded Gets Animated TV Adaptation From Star Wars Clone Wars Writer
Andrea Shearon