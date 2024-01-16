Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Obelisk Head

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A narrow darksteel head used in the creation of obelisks.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

