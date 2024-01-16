Obelisk Head

Games
Part - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A narrow darksteel head used in the creation of obelisks.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Darksteel Ingot
1
Darksteel Nugget
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
