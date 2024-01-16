Destiny 2
Item Icon

Oasis Hanging Placard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A hanging placard designed to complement oasis residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

