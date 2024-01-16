Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Couch

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A corner couch designed in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
6
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

