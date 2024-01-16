Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oasis Bench
Furnishing - Item Level 39
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A mahogany bench designed in the oasis style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
39
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Electrum Ingot
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Missive Quest Guide - All Ruinous Effigy Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6 Leaders Guide: Base Game Leaders, Units, Improvements
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams