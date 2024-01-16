Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Oasis Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An oaken bed designed in the oasis style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
4
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

