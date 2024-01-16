Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Oak Plank

Item Details

HQ

Details

A thin evenly cut plank of oak lumber.

Attributes

Related Posts

13 Starter House Ideas Your Minecraft Survival World
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
DC Outskirts, the First Episodic Content Update for Division 2 Releases July 23
Dillon Skiffington