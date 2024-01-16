Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Oak Low Barrel Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A barrel planter crafted from oak.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
4
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
4
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
4
Item Icon
Island Seedling
4
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

