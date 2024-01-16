Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Oak Low Barrel Planter
Furnishing - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A barrel planter crafted from oak.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
4
Oak Lumber
4
Steel Rivets
4
Island Seedling
4
Growth Formula Gamma
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
525
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
DC Outskirts, the First Episodic Content Update for Division 2 Releases July 23
Dillon Skiffington