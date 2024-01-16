Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Nothung
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 210
Item Details
73
Physical Damage
72.03
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
An anima weapon.
Classes
DRK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+78
Vitality
+77
Critical Hit
+59
Determination
+84
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Gathering is Less About Inventory, All About Volume in Endwalker
Nerium
The Refreshed FFXIV PVP Has So Much Personality Even I Might Play It
Nerium
FFXIV Fans Make Some Weird, Wonderful Shit When There's Nothing Else to Do
Jocelyn Monahan