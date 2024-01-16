Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Nomad's Wristbands of Fending
Bracelets - Item Level 276
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
462 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+48
Tenacity
+34
Vitality
+50
Determination
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
276
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
