Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

No.2 Type B Materiel Storage Crate

Item Details

Details

A manufactured crate containing a full set of No.2 Type B attire. Required level: 1. IL: 1.

Attributes

Related Posts

It's a Very Good Thing the FFXIV Nier Outfit Isn't Gender Locked
Nerium
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella