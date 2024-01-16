Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Nightfall Reproduction
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A large-scale reproduction of a piece entitled .
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Conqueror Title Guide – All Triumphs for New Nightfall Title
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Le Monarque Catalyst in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Dillon Skiffington
How to Get the Outbreak Perfected Catalyst in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Dillon Skiffington