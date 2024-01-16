Games
Night Vinegar
Ingredient - Item Level 406
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A high-quality distilled vinegar made from royal grapes.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Royal Grapes
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
715
Max Quality
3280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
