Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Night's Wolf

Item Details

129

120.4

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Best Weapons for Every Job in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
How to Use Ashes of War in Elden Ring
placeholder
Amy Eastland
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington