FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Night's Wolf
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 650
Item Details
129
Physical Damage
120.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+388
Vitality
+428
Critical Hit
+208
Direct Hit Rate
+297
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
