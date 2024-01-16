Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Newborn Soulstone

Item Details

Details

An artificially crafted soulstone used primarily in the conjuring of arcane entities.

Attributes

