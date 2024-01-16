Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Neo Aetherstone - Headgear

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An Allagan device that, when affixed to gear, augments the gear's strength.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

My Basic FFXIV Crafting Shirt Is So Cute I Never Want to Take It Off
Nerium
The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
NEO: The World Ends With You Looks to the Past to Change the Future
Natalie Flores