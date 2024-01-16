Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Nekropolis Table
Table - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Anyone who doubts that furniture can be scary has obviously never seen this table.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
