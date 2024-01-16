Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Native Gold

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A high-purity, naturally occurring nugget of gold.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

For Disabled FFXIV Players, Mods are a Necessity for Accessibility
Jenny Zheng
Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall
The Best Way to Make Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Dillon Skiffington