Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Namai Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of Namai based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

A Guide to Everything You Should Finish Before Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fanbyte Freelancers
FFXIV's Zero Was Designed To Be Somewhat Genderless
Mike Williams
FFXIV Endwalker: Celebrate Launch With The Complete Illustrated Countdown Art
Mike Williams