Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mythril Shposhae Coffer Key

Item Details

Details

A small, lightweight key found in the subterranean caverns of Shposhae.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80
Cody Perez
How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak