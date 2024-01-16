Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mythril Sand

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Pale-colored sand consisting of tiny grains of mythril.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
How to Get Gold Ore in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu