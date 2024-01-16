Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mossasaurus

Item Details

Details

It's adorable now, but wait till it grows up. Use item to acquire the mossasaurus minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to unlock the Mossasaurus minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
How to Unlock the Rubellite Weapon in Final Fantasy XIV
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi