Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Moss Green Dye

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A labor-saving green dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Color Your Chocobo in FFXIV
Mills Webster
Appreciating All the Little Details of Nessus in Destiny 2
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Guide to All 12 Routes of Mount Rokkon
Mills Webster