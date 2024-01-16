Games
Mortal Mogknives
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 75
Item Details
60
Physical Damage
49.6
Auto-attack
2.48
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
401 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+26
Dexterity
+24
Critical Hit
+22
Direct Hit Rate
+31
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
75
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
