Morbol Horn

There are many mounts and minions to collect in Final Fantasy XIV, some of which are easier to obtain than others. A rare mount that requires a combination of preparation, teamwork, and perseverance is none other than a Final Fantasy staple, the Morbol.

Many sought-after mounts have a chance to drop from Extreme Trials or be rewarded from Savage Raids, and players can choose which job to use when participating in content. The Morbol, however, has specific requirements to unlock it, demanding more than the routine of doing content and hoping luck is on your side. If you were hoping to add the incredibly rare mount to your collection, you'll need to familiarize yourself with the life of a Blue Mage.

How to unlock the Morbol mount in FFXIV

The Morbol mount is a reward for completing the "True Blue" achievement, though its requirement is finishing another set of achievements. Acquiring "True Blue" means you'll be required to finish both the "Blue Unchained" and "Masked Conquerer" achievements, and both ask you to complete three raids each with seven other Blue Mages level-synced and with Silenced Echo.

"Blue Unchained" requires a party of Blue Mages to complete The Binding Coil of Bahamut - Turn 5, The Second Coil of Bahamut - Turn 4, and The Final Coil of Bahamut - Turn 4. Similarly, the requirements for "Masked Conqueror" are for a party of Blue Mages to complete Alexander - The Burden of the Father (Savage), Alexander - The Burden of the Son (Savage), and Alexander - The Soul of the Creator (Savage). While these raids from A Realm Reborn and Heavensward have a much lower item level requirement compared to the level 80 content that Blue Mage is capable of completing, silencing Echo and staying level-synced means that the difficulty will be on par with when the content was newly released.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Having Blue Mage appropriately geared and leveled won't be enough to prepare, as you'll need a proper loadout of spells to fill whatever role you require for the party. The prospect of eight Blue Mages throwing sardines at a Savage-tier boss may sound like a good time, but for the run to go as smoothly as possible, you'll still need certain members acting as a tank and healer while others solely focus on damage. Using the ability Aetheric Mimicry before entering the raids can give party members certain benefits that will assist in damage mitigation, healing potency, and damage increases to fill these roles better.

The Discord community Blue Academy purely focuses on Blue Mage-related content and is great for finding fellow Blue Mages to group up with. It keeps up-to-date listings of the best -in-slot gear for Blue Mage and recommended spell loadouts for different party roles across the various types of Duties that Final Fantasy XIV offers. Along with both written and video guides on YouTube, they have a dedicated section for finding Blue Mage groups and static recruitment. Outside of the in-game Party Finder, you'll have a good chance of finding others interested in completing the "True Blue" achievement through Blue Academy's Discord.

Unlocking the Morbol mount isn't for the faint of heart, and its achievement couldn't be more appropriately named. If you and seven other Blue Mages can complete the tasks required to receive the Morbol Horn, you genuinely are the truest of Blue Mages.