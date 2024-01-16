Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Moonward Wand

Item Details

113

129.57

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker Guide: How to Earn Tomestones of Aphorism and Endgame Gear
Michael Higham