[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Moonward Veil of Striking
Head - Item Level 570
Item Details
405
Magic Defense
405
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+152
Vitality
+155
Critical Hit
+150
Determination
+105
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
570
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
