Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Moonward Samurai Blade
Samurai's Arm - Item Level 570
Item Details
113
Physical Damage
99.44
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+251
Vitality
+255
Critical Hit
+173
Determination
+247
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
570
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker Guide: How to Earn Tomestones of Astronomy and Radiant's Gear
Michael Higham
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Unlock the Myths of the Realm: Aglaia Raid in FFXIV 6.1
Michael Higham