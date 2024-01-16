Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Moonward Milpreves
Sage's Arm - Item Level 570
Item Details
113
Physical Damage
105.47
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+251
Piety
+247
Vitality
+230
Determination
+173
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
570
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Best in Slot Sage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker Guide: How to Earn Tomestones of Aphorism and Endgame Gear
Michael Higham
How Tomestones Are Changing in FFXIV 6.2; Astronomy, Aphorism, Causality, and More
Michael Higham