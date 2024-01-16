Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Moogle Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A perky rug woven in the likeness of a moogle.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Vanya Silk
1
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
1
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
1
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

