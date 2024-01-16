Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Moogle Round Table

Item Details

Details

A charmingly rustic wooden table, attended by a trio of musical (though unmoving) moogles.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.28 Patch Notes Summary, Job Changes, PVP, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – April 2023 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Mike Williams
FFXIV Glamour Guide - Glamour Dresser, Glamour Plates, Prisms & Dyes
Nerium