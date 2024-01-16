Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Modern Aesthetics - Sharlayan Rebellion

Item Details

Details

The realm's premier publication on beauty and fashion, this limited edition of covers, in detail, techniques on transforming your style into that of the prominent─some would say not prominent ─member of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, Alisaie Leveilleur. * Please note that, while bearing certain similarities, this edition is decidedly a rerun of a previous edition. We thank you for your understanding. Use to unlock a new hairstyle at the aesthetician.

Attributes

