Modern Aesthetics - Sharlayan Rebellion

The realm's premier publication on beauty and fashion, this limited edition of covers, in detail, techniques on transforming your style into that of the prominent─some would say not prominent ─member of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, Alisaie Leveilleur. * Please note that, while bearing certain similarities, this edition is decidedly a rerun of a previous edition. We thank you for your understanding. Use to unlock a new hairstyle at the aesthetician.

Available for Purchase with gil No