Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mock-up Grynewaht

Item Details

Details

Bwahahahaha! Use item to acquire the mock-up Grynewaht minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV Player Mods Emet-Selch Romance Into Stardew Valley
Natalie Flores
Are Dragonflight's Touted Improvements Enough To Bring Folks Back to WoW?
Mike Williams
Everything in the Overwatch 2 Blizzcon Presentation Has Me Terribly Excited
Natalie Flores