Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mitigative Logogram

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory that likely contains a master's knowledge of defensive arts.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry
FFXIV Dark Knight Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster