Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Mist Dragon Card

Item Details

Details

A rare (★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor
Final Fantasy Creator Storms Into FFXIV Shadowbringers
Mike Williams
Elden Ring Incantations Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante