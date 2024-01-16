Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Miser's Folly Orchestrion Roll

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV White Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
FFXIV Gathering Class Tier List – Best Gatherers to Level in Patch 6.1, June 2022
Andrea Shearon