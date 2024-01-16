Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Mischievous Mogbow

Item Details

60

67.2

3.36

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV All Saint's Wake October 2022 Quest Info, Emote, Rewards, and More
Michael Higham
The Biggest Hits From the FFXIV Patch 6.1 (Newfound Adventures) Live Letter
Michael Higham
Is That You, Yoshi-P? FFXIV Players Spot Yoshida in Mana PVP Matches
Andrea Shearon