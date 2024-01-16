Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Miqo'te Gauntlets
Hands - Item Level 5
Item Details
14
Magic Defense
8
Defense
Details
Fits: Miqo'te ♂
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
42 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
The Jury is Still Out on FFXIV 6.5's MSQ "Mystery Legs"
Michael Hassall
Everything Revealed About FFXIV Dawntrail’s Story So Far
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Teases Players with New Character Art Ahead of Dawntrail’s Release
Michael Hassall