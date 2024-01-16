Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Miniature White Knight
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Aids in the purging of sickness. Or not. Use item to acquire the miniature white knight minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
