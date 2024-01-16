Games
Miniature Gold Saucer
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A scale model of the Manderville Gold Saucer.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
70000 gil
Sells for
2100 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
