Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Miniature Gold Saucer

Item Details

Details

A scale model of the Manderville Gold Saucer.

Attributes

Related Posts

placeholder
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard
How to Get the Wind-up Golbez Minion in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams