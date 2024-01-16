Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Minfilia Card

Item Details

Details

An epic (★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

The Dual Nature of Y’shtola Fanart Divides the FFXIV Reddit Community
Mike Williams
FFXIV Gets a Shout Out in Pop Epic Team and WoW: Dragonflight
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers Has a Release Date and a NieR: Automata Crossover
Nerium