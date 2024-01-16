Games
Milk Carton
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A paper milk carton, fortunately lacking an illustration of someone's face on the side.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
