Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Mikra Lyssa
Minion - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Definitely meant to be a wolf─the ancients said so. Use item to acquire the mikra Lyssa minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Across Many Servers, the FFXIV Community Honors the Legacy of Kentaro Miura
Natalie Flores
Astrologians in FFXIV Honor Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi After His Passing
Mike Williams
Sony Announces Dedicated Horizon Forbidden West State of Play
Kenneth Shepard